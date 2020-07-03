Fish and wildlife officers investigate report of coyote shot and killed in Edmonton neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers are investigating a report that a coyote was shot and killed in a central Edmonton neighbourhood.

It happened in the Forest Heights neighbourhood late on Canada Day.

Rod Hall lives in the area and said he heard what he thought were fireworks off in the distance at around 11:30 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. But what came after that sounded quite different.

“There were two, what I thought, were gunshots,” he said from the neighbourhood Thursday.

“I thought it might have been fireworks, it was Canada Day, but it didn’t sound like a firework. It was very close and I thought, ‘Should I go and have a look?'”

He decided against going out on Wednesday night but went out Thursday morning to find a dead coyote in the alley. It was later moved to a nearby grassy area and covered with a blanket. A note posted on the fence stated a resident had called the city to report the incident.

The coyote appeared to have a gunshot wound to its torso.

“You could see that wound quite clearly,” Hall explained.

While he’s seen coyotes and deer in the area before, Hall said he’s never seen anything like this.

“It’s worrying really, isn’t it? Because it means there’s animals walking around — I don’t mind that — to be honest, I kind of like that. But somebody’s got a gun on them? In the alley? It’s a bit weird.”

A spokesperson with Justice and Solicitor General said they received a report of the incident on Thursday and officers are now investigating.

“Although it is generally legal for landowners to hunt coyotes year round on private land, City of Edmonton bylaws prohibit members of the public from discharging firearms within city limits,” Ina Lucila said in a email Friday morning.

“In addition, provincial legislation would prohibit the discharge of a weapon within 200 yards of any occupied building.”

Alberta Fish and Wildlife ask anyone with information about this incident to phone the Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.

