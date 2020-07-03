Rising water levels prompt closure of quayside boardwalk in New Westminster, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Rising river levels are causing concern in New Westminster in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

The Fraser River is so high it has prompted the city to shut down the wooden quayside boardwalk starting Friday.

The closure is expected to continue until the water levels start to recede.

The water is expected to rise this weekend, so people are being are being urged to be extra cautious.

The River Forecast Centre put out a high streamflow advisory for the Fraser in this region.

