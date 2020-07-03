Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Rising water levels prompt closure of quayside boardwalk in New Westminster, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 11:45 am
Water levels along the Fraser River are very high as seen in this photo taking Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Water levels along the Fraser River are very high as seen in this photo taking Thursday, July 2, 2020. City of New Westminster

Rising river levels are causing concern in New Westminster in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

The Fraser River is so high it has prompted the city to shut down the wooden quayside boardwalk starting Friday.

The closure is expected to continue until the water levels start to recede.

Trending Stories

The water is expected to rise this weekend, so people are being are being urged to be extra cautious.

Read more: Flooding shuts down Highway 1 near Revelstoke, B.C.

The River Forecast Centre put out a high streamflow advisory for the Fraser in this region.

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weatherNew WestminsterFraser RiverRiver Forecast CentreNew West boardwalk closedNew Westminster water levelQuayside boardwalkRising water levels BC
Flyers
More weekly flyers