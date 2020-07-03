Man in St. Stephen, N.B., charged with attempted murder after baseball-bat assault

Send this page to someone via email

A 44-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged assault with a baseball bat at a home in St. Stephen, N.B., on Canada Day.

St. Stephen RCMP responded to a report of a man being attacked with a baseball bat at an apartment building on Union Street just before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Mounties arrived to find a 52-year-old local man suffering from serious head injuries, police said. He was taken to hospital.

A suspect was arrested later in the day at another home in the community.

Ken Broniszewski, 44, of St. Stephen appeared in court by way of tele-remand and was charged with attempted murder. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Saint John on July 6 for a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said they believe the incident was not a random act.