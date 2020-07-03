Vancouver police searching for missing teen

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are hoping the public can help them find a missing teenage boy.

Quinn Beshara has been missing since 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say Beshara is developmentally delayed and functions at the level of a toddler. He also suffers from seizures and needs medication.

The 16-year-old was last seen at his mother’s home in the area of East 39 Avenue and Chester Street.

He’s never gone missing before and his family is extremely concerned.

Beshara is Caucasian, 5’11” with a slim build, short brown hair, brown eyes, a freckly face, and was last seen wearing a puffy camouflage jacket, black pajama bottoms with a red stormtrooper face on the hip, and black and blue runners.

Police say he is familiar with transit and is known to sit down and take rests while out for walks.

#VPDnews: #VPD needs your help to find Quinn, age 16, missing since early last evening. He is developmentally delayed and operates at a toddler level, and he is prone to seizures. If you see him, call 9-1-1 and wait for help to arrive. Please RT. https://t.co/eWvxnF9I8V pic.twitter.com/xMNQIcrgCx — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 3, 2020

If anyone sees Beshara they are asked to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive.