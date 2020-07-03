Coronavirus: No new cases for 12th day in a row in Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the coronavirus for the 12th day in a row on Thursday.

The city and county have maintained an overall case total of 95, with two active cases.

The last reported case was on June 20.

As of Thursday, there have been more than 17,050 individuals tested for the virus. There are no active outbreaks, and eight outbreaks have been resolved.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the 95 cases, 91 are resolved — that’s approximately 96 per cent for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, the health unit has reported two deaths related to COVID-19, the last one being reported in mid-April.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough paramedics, Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) and Peterborough Public Health announced Thursday that the drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre will continue from Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 17 excluding weekends, until further notice.

The centre is located at 1 Kinsmen Way.

Those wishing to be tested on the weekend (with or without symptoms) can call the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at PRHC at 705-876-5086 to book an appointment. Effective Monday, July 6, hours of operation for the PRHC Assessment Centre will change to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, seven days a week. The centre operates by appointment only.

1:27 Coronavirus: Ford implores foreign workers with COVID-19 to come forward Coronavirus: Ford implores foreign workers with COVID-19 to come forward