Traffic

Police investigate rollover on Brant Street in Burlington

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 8:40 am
Halton police are investigating a vehicle rollover on Friday morning in Burlington, Ont.
Halton police are investigating a vehicle rollover on Friday morning in Burlington, Ont. @HRPSBurl

A woman suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle rollover in Burlington, Ont., on Friday morning.

Halton police say the crash happened after 6 a.m. not far from the downtown area on Brant Street at Birch Avenue.

The incident closed the northbound lanes of Brant Street for almost two hours.

The driver was reportedly trapped and eventually extracted by Burlington fire crews.

The female driver was assessed at the scene by paramedics.

Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

