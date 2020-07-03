Police investigate rollover on Brant Street in Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

A woman suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle rollover in Burlington, Ont., on Friday morning.

Halton police say the crash happened after 6 a.m. not far from the downtown area on Brant Street at Birch Avenue.

The incident closed the northbound lanes of Brant Street for almost two hours.

The driver was reportedly trapped and eventually extracted by Burlington fire crews.

The female driver was assessed at the scene by paramedics.

Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

N/B Lanes Brant St closed at Birch #BurlON for single motor veh collision. Veh on its side w female occupant trapped & being extracted by Fire. Injuries u/k. Expect traffic disruption for several hours as investigation continues. ^jwf pic.twitter.com/cW3DLWhMXo — HRPS Burlington (@HRPSBurl) July 3, 2020

