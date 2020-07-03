Menu

Crime

Man charged after police seize guns, 1K ammunition rounds, drugs from Brampton home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2020 12:41 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

BRAMPTON — Peel Regional Police say a man faces 17 charges after investigators seized guns, bullet-proof vests, 1,000 rounds of ammunition and drugs from a Brampton home on Canada Day.

Police say the weapons included a 9 mm carbine rifle and a shotgun.

The drugs included fentanyl, meth, cocaine, crack and other substances.

Police say the regional investigation began in June into suspected drug dealing.

Jason Boodhoo, who is 41, faces possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition and other charges.

He has appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

“Possession of illegal firearms and drug trafficking is a dangerous combination and poses a significant risk to our communities,” Deputy Chief of Investigations Nick Milinovich said Thursday in a release.

“It cannot be tolerated.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Crimepeel regional policeBrampton CrimeBrampton newsBrampton drugs seizedBrampton guns seized
