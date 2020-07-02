Shuswap Lake, Shuswap River, Adams River upgraded to flood watch

Send this page to someone via email

A highly popular lake and two rivers in B.C.’s Shuswap region are now under a flood watch.

On Thursday, the B.C. River Forecast Centre upgraded Shuswap Lake, Shuswap River and Adams River to its flood watch category, the second stage on its flood warning and advisory notifications.

Last week, they had been under a high streamflow advisory.

The River Forecast Centre said significant rain that began Wednesday is expected to last until Friday, and that between 25 and 65 millimetres of rain had already fallen in the North and South Thompson regions.

“Larger river systems in the Thompson (region) reached up to 10-year and 20-year flows over the past weekend due to snowmelt and rainfall from last week,” said the forecast centre.

Story continues below advertisement

“Since then, most systems fell to 1-10 year flows but are rising due to this current weather system, and are forecast to the meet or exceed the highest levels of year observed this season for the North Thompson River, South Thompson River and the Thompson River at Kamloops.”

0:39 Vernon Flash flooding Vernon Flash flooding

The River Forecast Centre says tributaries of the South Thompson region include Shuswap Lake, Shuswap River and Adams River, and that an additional 20-30 mm are possible Thursday and into Friday.

The River Forecast Centre noted that the public is advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during high-streamflow periods, flood watches or flood warnings.

B.C. River Forecast Centre terminology:

High Streamflow Advisory:

River levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible. This is the lowest level.

Flood Watch:

River levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur. This is the intermediate level.

Flood Warning:

River levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently, and that flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result. This is the highest level.