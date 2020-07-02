Historic University of Saskatchewan buildings to be sold and moved

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Saskatchewan (USask) has decided to sell the Poultry Sciences Building (PSB) and seed barn that are currently on campus.

“We’re doing a condition assessment of all our buildings, but the seed barn and the poultry barn are examples of buildings that were no longer able to be used for modern teaching or research purposes,” USask finance and resources vice president Greg Fowler said.

“We had done several feasibility studies and we could not find alternate or viable uses.”

The seed barn was constructed in 1915 and was initially owned by the federal government before being turned to the university in the 1950s. It has been mostly used for storage and currently sits on the east side of campus.

The PSB was constructed by the university in 1918 and was extensively used for poultry research until a new poultry sciences centre was built in the 1980s. If the building sells, the university will use the vacant space for an expanded engineering facility.

Fowler hopes potential buyers will make better use of the buildings than the university is now and doesn’t have an estimate of how much they’ll sell for.

