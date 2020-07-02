Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Driver crashes car after swerving to avoid chipmunk: Brant OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 6:14 pm
OPP are reminding drivers to not veer for wildlife.
OPP are reminding drivers to not veer for wildlife. Submitted by Charline Couchoux/Global News

OPP in Brant, Ont., are reminding drivers not to veer for wildlife after police investigated a crash on Pinehurst Road in the county of Brant.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a single-motor vehicle collision.

OPP cautions motorists to watch out for wildlife on roads

Police determined a vehicle was travelling on Pinehurst Road when the driver swerved to avoid a collision with a chipmunk on the roadway.

The vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch and collided with a fence, police say.

Officials say the driver was not injured.

Owner 'disgusted' after OPP officers allegedly ran over and shot dog in Collingwood, Ont.

“If you suddenly have an animal in your path, we encourage drivers to stay in control, reduce as much speed as possible, and whatever you do, steer straight,” said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk.

“By changing your direction quickly, you increase the risk of losing control, running off the roadway and rolling your vehicle.”

Fredericton woman attracts chipmunks, squirrels; captures unique photos
