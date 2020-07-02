Driver crashes car after swerving to avoid chipmunk: Brant OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP in Brant, Ont., are reminding drivers not to veer for wildlife after police investigated a crash on Pinehurst Road in the county of Brant.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a single-motor vehicle collision.

Read more: OPP cautions motorists to watch out for wildlife on roads

Police determined a vehicle was travelling on Pinehurst Road when the driver swerved to avoid a collision with a chipmunk on the roadway.

The vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch and collided with a fence, police say.

Officials say the driver was not injured.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you suddenly have an animal in your path, we encourage drivers to stay in control, reduce as much speed as possible, and whatever you do, steer straight,” said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk.

“By changing your direction quickly, you increase the risk of losing control, running off the roadway and rolling your vehicle.”

1:53 Fredericton woman attracts chipmunks, squirrels; captures unique photos Fredericton woman attracts chipmunks, squirrels; captures unique photos