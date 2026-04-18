NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin with 3 Canadian teams in contention

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Hockey fans across Canada lean into excitement as the NHL playoffs begin Saturday, with three Canadian teams set to compete for hockey’s top prize, the Stanley Cup.

The Ottawa Senators opened the playoffs on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes, marking the first Canadian appearance in this year’s post-season.

The Montreal Canadiens are scheduled to begin their run Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Edmonton Oilers are set to open their series Monday.

The Oilers, led by one of the league’s most potent offences, are widely seen as Canada’s strongest contender heading into the post-season.

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The team, led by a high-powered offence featuring Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, enters the playoffs after struggling through the regular season and deep recent runs, including a trip to the Stanley Cup final the last two years.

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Sixteen teams qualify for the playoffs, with the format based largely on divisional standings and wild-card spots.

The top three teams in each division earn automatic berths, while the remaining four spots go to the next highest-ranked teams in each conference.

Each round is played as a best-of-seven series, with teams needing four wins to advance.

In a poll by NHL.com, only one expert predicted a Canadian team would reach the final, with the Canadiens losing to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Unfortunately for Toronto Maple Leafs fans, Canada will be without representation from its largest hockey market this year, after the team was eliminated from playoff contention.

The opening weekend also features several U.S.-based matchups, including Dallas hosting Minnesota and Pittsburgh facing Philadelphia on Saturday.

The playoffs will continue Sunday and Monday as the full first-round schedule gets underway.