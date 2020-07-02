Public help requested in search for missing North Okanagan man

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the North Okanagan are requesting public help in locating a missing man.

According to the RCMP, Wayne Orser, 73, was last seen at noon on Tuesday, June 30, at his North Okanagan home.

Police say it’s believed the North Westside resident went paddleboarding on Okanagan Lake that afternoon.

“Police are very concerned for Wayne’s well-being, as his paddle board was located in the reeds at the north end of the lake and he has not been seen since,” said police.

They added that Vernon Search and Rescue was deployed to the area on Wednesday and searched the shoreline with negative results.

Also aiding the search were RCMP air services.

Orser is described as a Caucasian male with a height of 5-foot-8, weighing 130 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey sweatpants.

If anyone has information regarding Orser, they are asked to contact the Armstrong RCMP at 250-546-3028 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

