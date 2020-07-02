B.C. RCMP to add mental-health teams in wake of disturbing video of wellness check

The head of the RCMP’s Southeast District in B.C. says he wants to add more mental health teams in the region, in the wake of disturbing video of a police wellness check in which a young woman was dragged down a hallway.
“My goal is to greatly expand this needed service at existing locations as it is not always available and introduce it as many of our communities as possible,” Chief Supt. Brad Haugli told a news conference in Kelowna on Thursday.
Mona Wang, a nursing student at the University of British Columbia Okanagan, is suing the RCMP after Const. Lacy Browning conducted a wellness check on her back in January.
Video of the incident was recently released and showed the officer dragging a partially dressed Wang down a hallway and stepping on her head.
Browning has been placed on administrative leave.
“I have personally advanced my willingness and strong support directly to the CEO and President of Interior Health, hoping we can quickly come together and begin working on a sustained corporate-based infrastructure for all mental health-related calls,” Haughli said.
Between 2016 and 2019, detachments in the Southeast District experienced a 21-per-cent increase for mental-health related calls, he said. There were 11,929 occurrences in 2016, which jumped to 15,099 in 2019.
There were 6,446 related calls in the first five months of this year, he added, including a record 1,456 in May alone.
