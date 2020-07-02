Menu

Canada Day 2020 was one of the chilliest on record for B.C.

By Amy Judd & Mark Madryga Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 2:20 pm
If you thought it was chilly this Canada Day, you were right.
If you thought it was chilly this Canada Day, you were right. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

This year, many parts of British Columbia experienced one of the chilliest Canada Day afternoons on record.

The daily high of 14.8 C at Vancouver International Airport was the lowest recorded since 1960, according to Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga. Historically, the average high for the day is 21 C.

“While only 1.4 millimetres of rain fell at the airport, many parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley recorded between 10 millimetres and 25 millimetres,” Madryga said.

Breaking an even bigger record, Chilliwack out in the Fraser Valley recorded its lowest July 1 maximum in 139 years of data, at just 13.5 C. The previous was 14.4 C in 1966.

Read more: Canada Day 2020 goes virtual across B.C.

In Whistler, the high was just 11 C — the lowest on July 1 since at least 1951 when record-keeping began for the region.

The average high for that day is 22 C, with many Canada Days there hitting the 30s.

It was also colder than usual in Kamloops, with thick clouds and rain producing a temperature high of only 15.3 C. Madryga said this is the lowest since 1979, with an average high of 27 C for that date.

July 2 will remain cloudy for many regions, but Madryga said warmer weather is in store for the weekend.

