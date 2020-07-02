Halifax’s Grafton Street to be converted into a one-way street for patio space

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax announced Thursday it will temporarily convert Grafton St., in between Carmichael and Prince Streets, into a one-way southbound road.

The unused lane will allow for additional patio space, the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) said in a news release.

This change is a part of the HRM’s Mobility Response Plan, through which the city is making adjustments to its streets to accommodate the needs of people and businesses during COVID-19.

The adjustment to Grafton St. will begin Friday, July 3, and continue until the end of September.

According to the release, sidewalks will remain open on both sides of the road and parking will not be impacted.

The release also says the municipality is looking for public engagement through suggestions and feedback on how to improve mobility during the pandemic.

The city will continue to monitor public health guidelines and “modify adaptations to the use of its streets, sidewalks and bike lanes,” reads the release.