Environment

Halifax’s Grafton Street to be converted into a one-way street for patio space

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 1:02 pm
Begging Friday, Grafton St. will be converted into a one-way as a part of Halifax's mobility response to COVID-19.
Begging Friday, Grafton St. will be converted into a one-way as a part of Halifax's mobility response to COVID-19. Alicia Draus / Global News

Halifax announced Thursday it will temporarily convert Grafton St., in between Carmichael and Prince Streets, into a one-way southbound road.

The unused lane will allow for additional patio space, the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) said in a news release.

This change is a part of the HRM’s Mobility Response Plan, through which the city is making adjustments to its streets to accommodate the needs of people and businesses during COVID-19.

Read more: Halifax to implement ‘slow streets’ in mobility response plan

The adjustment to Grafton St. will begin Friday, July 3, and continue until the end of September.

According to the release, sidewalks will remain open on both sides of the road and parking will not be impacted.

The release also says the municipality is looking for public engagement through suggestions and feedback on how to improve mobility during the pandemic.

Read more: Halifax to widen some sidewalks as part of new mobility response plan

The city will continue to monitor public health guidelines and “modify adaptations to the use of its streets, sidewalks and bike lanes,” reads the release.

