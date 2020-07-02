Menu

Canada

4,000 Winnipeg homes chosen to be part of food waste pilot project

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 1:07 pm
The City of Winnipeg is set to launch a food waste collection pilot project.
The City of Winnipeg is set to launch a food waste collection pilot project. Global News / Files

Around 4,000 homes in five different Winnipeg neighbourhoods are set to be tapped by the city to participate in a residential food waste collection pilot project.

The city said Thursday that the participating households — in the Daniel McIntyre, Inkster Gardens, Linden Woods, Mission Gardens and St. George neighbourhoods — will be notified by letter in August. Those neighbourhoods were selected as a way to represent a diversity of Winnipeggers and types of homes.

Read more: Winnipeggers throwing away more trash amid coronavirus, according to the city

Although further details are expected to be released later this summer, the city said the pilot project will involve diverting food waste from the landfill and turning it into compost at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility with the goal of helping Winnipeg determine the best way to collect food waste from all Winnipeg homes.

More information about the project is expected to be released later this summer, with public engagement opportunities planned for the fall.

