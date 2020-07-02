1 new coronavirus case announced by Waterloo Public Health

Send this page to someone via email

Just one new positive test for the novel coronavirus was reported on Thursday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 1,309.

This is the first time since May 29 that there has only been a single new case reported in the area, which was also when the provincial government announced a massive expansion of testing as it moved toward Phase 1 of reopening Ontario.

Public health officials did not provide new testing numbers on Wednesday or Thursday as the region’s acting medical officer of health, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, announced Tuesday it would stop releasing daily numbers.

With the dip in positive tests, the rolling seven-day average falls to 4.6 cases per day.

Another 11 people have been cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,108.

There were no new deaths announced for the third straight day, leaving the death toll at 116, including 95 people who were residents of long-term-care or retirement homes.

Just 85 COVID-19 cases remain active in a community which the region estimated to be home to 617,870 people at the end of 2019.

The province announced 153 new positive tests on Thursday, lifting the total number of cases in Ontario to 35,370.

There were also 14 more deaths provincewide, lifting the number of COVID-19-related deaths to 2,680.

A further 204 people have been cleared of the virus provincially, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 30,370.