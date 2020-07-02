Menu

Canada

York officers rescue 2 people in wheelchairs from Markham house fire

By Jessica Patton Global News
York police are on scene of a house fire in Markham.
York police are on scene of a house fire in Markham. Global News

York Regional Police say officers were able to save four people, including two in wheelchairs, from a burning home overnight Thursday in Markham.

Police said emergency services were called to a residence on Colborne Street at around 2:20 a.m. for reports of a fire from a neighbour who saw flames coming from a nearby home.

Officers arrived on scene to find the home “fully engulfed in flames and the occupants were still inside.”

Read more: Fire breaks out at Toronto collision repair centre, police say

Police said officers rushed inside the building to find the four people and dog inside. Officers were able to carry two people in wheelchairs to safety and ensured everyone inside evacuated.

Trending Stories

All four people were taken to hospital and investigators said they are all expected to be OK.

An officer was taken to hospital to be treated, while three others were seen at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Investigators said the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

