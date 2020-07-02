Blaze causes $100,000 in damage to Waterloo business: police

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at a business in the city of Waterloo late Tuesday night caused $100,000 in damage, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say emergency services were called to a business at Laurel and Tweed streets at around 9:45 p.m.

No one was injured as a result of the blaze, according to police.

Officers say investigators from the general detectives division are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Police are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

