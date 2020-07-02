Menu

Canada

Blaze causes $100,000 in damage to Waterloo business: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 11:34 am
A Waterloo Fire Rescue truck.
A Waterloo Fire Rescue truck. @Waterloo_Fire / Twitter

A fire at a business in the city of Waterloo late Tuesday night caused $100,000 in damage, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say emergency services were called to a business at Laurel and Tweed streets at around 9:45 p.m.

Read more: Brantford man, Cambridge woman arrested after break-ins in Hamilton, Waterloo

No one was injured as a result of the blaze, according to police.

Officers say investigators from the general detectives division are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Read more: Over a half-kilo of meth seized in Waterloo drug raid, police say

Police are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

