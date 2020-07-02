Kitten lodged near car engine rescued at Cobourg, Ont., mall

Send this page to someone via email

It was a meow of relief for one kitten on Canada Day.

The feline, which was stuck inside the engine compartment of a car parked at the Northumberland Mall in Cobourg, Ont. was rescued by some good Samaritans.

The critter’s loud meows could be heard by passersby. Eventually, the noise drew a crowd of helpers.

Firefighters and animal services employees from the municipality worked hard to free the animal. The moment the kitten was freed, it darted to another nearby vehicle.

Twenty minutes later, an animal services worker was able to nab the kitten and put it in a cage, drawing cheers from the crowd.

According to those at the scene, the kitten was taken to a local vet to be checked over and will likely be put up for adoption.

