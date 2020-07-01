Menu

World

24 dead in Mexico after gunmen storm drug rehab facility

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 1, 2020 8:50 pm
Members of the National Guard protect the area where 10 people were killed in the municipality of Irapuato, Guanajuato state, Mexico, June 6, 2020. Twenty-four more people were killed in a shooting at a drug rehab facility in Irapuato on July 1, 2020, though it was not immediately clear if it was the same facility as the June attack. EPA/STR

Twenty-four people have been killed in an armed attack on a drugs rehabilitation facility in the central Mexican city of Irapuato, according to media reports on Wednesday which were confirmed by a Mexican federal official.

Mexican news network Milenio said seven people were also injured in the shooting at the facility in Guanajuato state, the second such attack to take place in Irapuato in the past month.

Read more: Violence rises in Mexico as number of bodies found in north reaches 30

On June 6, 10 men were killed when gunmen opened fire in a rehabilitation center for addicts in Irapuato. It was not immediately clear if the same facility was hit both times.

Guanajuato, a major carmaking hub, has become one of the principal flashpoints of surging gang violence which President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has promised to quell.

(Reporting by Dave Graham, Daina Beth Solomon and Sharay Angulo; editing by Grant McCool)

© 2020 Reuters
MexicoMexico Violencemexico shooting
