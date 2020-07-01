Dog rescued from South Okanagan canyon after getting trapped by high waters

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews came to the rescue of a dog that was trapped in a South Okanagan canyon on Tuesday.

Summerland RCMP said the rescue near Summerland involved a high-angle team from Penticton Search and Rescue, and that the German shepherd was stranded on a rocky ledge in Trout Creek Canyon.

Police said several people called to alert them about the dog, which was located below the KVR trestle in Summerland by search and rescue crews.

A view of the high-angle rescue performed by Penticton Search and Rescue. Submitted

Story continues below advertisement

“High and fast waters would not allow the dog to return to safety,” said police, adding the dog made his way onto the ledge.

Summerland RCMP added the dog had been in the creek for an extended period of time, with police then requesting help from Penticton Search and Rescue.

A search and rescue member scaled down the canyon, harnessed the dog and returned up the cliff to safety — reuniting the pet, which appeared to be uninjured, with its family.

1:05 West Kelowna firefighters rescue kitten from storm sewer West Kelowna firefighters rescue kitten from storm sewer