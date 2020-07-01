Menu

Canada

Heat, humidity on the way for Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 1, 2020 4:23 pm
Lifeguards keep an eye on bathers at a community pool in Montreal, Sunday, June 21, 2020. .
Lifeguards keep an eye on bathers at a community pool in Montreal, Sunday, June 21, 2020. . Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Get ready for muggy weather, Montreal.

A blast of heat and humidity is expected for parts of southern Quebec, including Vaudreuil-Soulanges and the Richelieu Valley, starting on Thursday.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning on Wednesday afternoon, saying a warm and humid air mass will settle over the province.

READ MORE: Quebec coronavirus cases top 55,500 as hospitalizations continue to drop

“The combined values of temperature and humidity will give humidex values that will reach 40,” the weather agency said.

The balmy temperatures are expected to dip once rain kicks in on Thursday evening, according to Environment Canada. In Montreal, there is a 60 per cent chance of showers with the risk of a thunderstorm.

