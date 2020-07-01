Menu

Crime

Man shot, then hit by car in Winnipeg: Police

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted July 1, 2020 1:15 pm
Police on scene after a man was shot and later hit by a car. .
Police on scene after a man was shot and later hit by a car. . Erik Pindera/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was shot and then hit by a car early on Canada Day.

Police say around 2:27 a.m., emergency personnel responded to the area of Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue for a report of an injured man on the road.

The man had been struck by a vehicle and was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he remains.

Read more: Man shot on Selkirk Avenue Winnipeg’s latest homicide, city on pace with most violent year on record

Investigators talked to the driver of the vehicle and no charges have been laid at this time.

It was later determined that the man had been suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body before he was hit by the car.

Gun crimes in Winnipeg
Police say the victim is a 44-year-old man but have not released his name.

The investigation is continuing by members of the Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Division at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

Crime Shooting Winnipeg police Winnipeg crime Gunshot shot Winnipeg shooting Hit By Car
