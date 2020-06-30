B.C. records 12 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and no new deaths.

There are 2,916 confirmed cases of the disease in the province, according to a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix. Of those, 2,590 patients have fully recovered, or around 89 per cent.

There are now just 152 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

The number of patients in hospital is unchanged at 18, with four of them in intensive care.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 174.

There have been no new outbreaks at health-care facilities and no new community outbreaks.

An outbreak at Valhaven Home in the Fraser Health region has been declared over. There are now active outbreaks at four long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute care facility.

Earlier Tuesday, Henry and Dix released details on reopening long-term care facilities to visitors.

Each long-term care resident can designate one visitor per designated area per facility, said Henry. That could be expanded to more people, but she said she wants to start slowly.

Health Ministry data shows of the 174 COVID-19 deaths in B.C., 122 were people in long-term care, assisted living facilities or hospitals.

— With files from The Canadian Press