Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. records 12 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

By Jon Azpiri Global News
‘We will be watching very carefully’: Minimizing risks of COVID-19 at B.C. long-term care homes
Global BC reporter Keith Baldrey asks provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry about allowing non-essential visitors into long-term care homes as the virus has not yet been eliminated in the province. Henry also recommends ways that people with family or loved ones in care homes can help minimize the risk of bringing the disease into the facility.

Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and no new deaths.

There are 2,916 confirmed cases of the disease in the province, according to a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix. Of those, 2,590 patients have fully recovered, or around 89 per cent.

WATCH: Dr. Bonnie Henry on visits to long-term care homes

‘You should be wearing a mask when you’re taking transit’: Dr. Bonnie Henry
Story continues below advertisement

There are now just 152 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The number of patients in hospital is unchanged at 18, with four of them in intensive care.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 174.

There have been no new outbreaks at health-care facilities and no new community outbreaks.

An outbreak at Valhaven Home in the Fraser Health region has been declared over. There are now active outbreaks at four long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute care facility.

Earlier Tuesday, Henry and Dix released details on reopening long-term care facilities to visitors.

Each long-term care resident can designate one visitor per designated area per facility, said Henry. That could be expanded to more people, but she said she wants to start slowly.

Health Ministry data shows of the 174 COVID-19 deaths in B.C., 122 were people in long-term care, assisted living facilities or hospitals.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers