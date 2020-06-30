RCMP, conservation officials rescue Manitoba beachgoers stranded on inflatable raft

Send this page to someone via email

Local RCMP are encouraging Manitobans to stay safe while using inflatables on the province’s waterways, after a raft drifted away from shore Sunday afternoon.

Police said the inflatable raft, which was carrying eight people, floated away at St. Ambroise Beach around 3 p.m.

RCMP and Manitoba Conservation officers arrived on scene and needed further resources to help bring the inflatable, which had drifted about 8 km from the beach, to shore.

Two people were picked up by a civilian boat and brought to shore, while police and Conservation officers launched boats to reach the raft and the remaining people.

RCMP said they’ve received several reports in the past two weeks of similar incidents, and in two cases, a rescue was required.

Manitoba RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine said beachgoers need to remain vigilant.

“In every incident that the RCMP has responded to, everyone has been safely rescued and brought to shore,” she said.

“We want everyone to enjoy the beautiful weather and Manitoba lakes, but please do so safely. When you’re using an inflatable, remember to ensure that you are anchored, wear a life jacket, never be in the water alone, be aware of your own abilities, and always remain vigilant as the weather can change quickly.”

