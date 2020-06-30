Menu

Entertainment

Coronavirus: Eight Cineplex movie theatres in B.C. to reopen Friday

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 4:21 pm
People leave a Cineplex theatre in Toronto on Friday, November 4, 2016.
People leave a Cineplex theatre in Toronto on Friday, November 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Cineplex says it will reopen eight theatres in B.C. on Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toronto-based movie theatre company said Tuesday it plans to reopen multiple theatres across Canada, including the following in B.C.:

  • Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis, Burnaby
  • Cineplex Cinemas Orchard Plaza, Kelowna
  • Cineplex Cinemas Langley, Langley
  • Galaxy Cinemas Nanaimo, Nanaimo
  • SilverCity Riverport Cinemas, Richmond
  • Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill, Surrey
  • Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver, Vancouver
  • SilverCity Victoria Cinemas, Victoria

The theatre chain said it anticipates the majority of its theatres to reopen throughout July, including its 16 other locations in the province.

Read more: Movie theatres are starting to reopen — but are they safe?

Safety measures in place will include reduced seating capacity, enhanced cleaning protocols, and hand sanitizing stations. Workers will also have to wear personal protective equipment.

Edmonton movie theatres re-open to the public with added safety measures
Edmonton movie theatres re-open to the public with added safety measures

The company says it will offer $5 tickets and show new releases you may have missed in theatres like Bloodshot, The Invisible Man, Sonic The Hedgehog, Jumanji: The Next Level, Bad Boys For Life, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, The Way Back and I Still Believe.

