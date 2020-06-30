Coronavirus: Eight Cineplex movie theatres in B.C. to reopen Friday

Cineplex says it will reopen eight theatres in B.C. on Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Toronto-based movie theatre company said Tuesday it plans to reopen multiple theatres across Canada, including the following in B.C.:
- Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis, Burnaby
- Cineplex Cinemas Orchard Plaza, Kelowna
- Cineplex Cinemas Langley, Langley
- Galaxy Cinemas Nanaimo, Nanaimo
- SilverCity Riverport Cinemas, Richmond
- Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill, Surrey
- Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver, Vancouver
- SilverCity Victoria Cinemas, Victoria
The theatre chain said it anticipates the majority of its theatres to reopen throughout July, including its 16 other locations in the province.
Safety measures in place will include reduced seating capacity, enhanced cleaning protocols, and hand sanitizing stations. Workers will also have to wear personal protective equipment.
The company says it will offer $5 tickets and show new releases you may have missed in theatres like Bloodshot, The Invisible Man, Sonic The Hedgehog, Jumanji: The Next Level, Bad Boys For Life, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, The Way Back and I Still Believe.
Comments