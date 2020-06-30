Halifax Pride’s ‘Pride//AMPLIFIED’ will have virtual and in-person events

Send this page to someone via email

This year’s Halifax Pride festival will look a bit different, and not only because it’s taking on virtual and socially distant events in the wake of COVID-19.

The festival will also focus on continuing conversations around police brutality toward Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC).

“Now, more than ever, voices in the 2SLGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities must be heard. We are unwavering in our support of the Black Lives Matter movement against systemic racism and police brutality,” said Adam Reid, executive director of Halifax Pride, in a press release Monday.

The festival will run July 16-26, and the theme this year is “Pride//AMPLIFIED,” a title that speaks to the festival’s goal of amplifying diverse voices in the community, according to the release.

Adam Reid told Global News the festival will have several BIPOC-focused events, including panels on the needs of people of colour in the community, a “QTBIPOC hangout” and film screenings, among others.

Pride chair Morgan Manzer said in the release it’s important to remember “Pride isn’t just parades and dance parties. It’s about remembrance, solidarity, and coming together as a 2SLGBTQ+ community.”

With regards to public health outlines, the release said Pride has found new ways to move forward with the festival, ones that will also include in-person events that allow social distancing to be maintained.

Haligonians can expect the official Pride schedule to be released Friday, Reid said