Canada June 17 2020 5:08pm 01:59 New campaign launches in Halifax to highlight Black entrepreneurs The aim of the campaign is to help connect small businesses with new customers. Alicia Draus has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7078024/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7078024/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?