What’s open and closed on Canada Day in Montreal

Canada Day will look a little bit different this year in Montreal amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

There is no parade in the city, but a virtual celebration can be found online.

An online performance by several artists at the Olympic Stadium will also kick off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. You can find more about that here.

However, the holiday still means a day off for many (and moving day for others).

Here is what is open and closed this Wednesday in Montreal.

Open

Most grocery stores and public markets are open for the day, although hours may vary.

For those looking for alcohol, most SAQ outlets will be open — except for those already closed due to COVID-19.

Ecocentres will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garbage pickup will be maintained for most boroughs, except for Outremont and Montreal North.

Don’t forget to pay the metre. Parking regulations and street restrictions remain in effect across Montreal.

Montreal’s city buses will be running, but they will be on a holiday schedule. It’s best to plan your trips in advance.

Closed

Most municipal offices are closed, including borough and Accès Montréal offices.

The Montreal municipal courthouse and other points of service are also closed.

Canada Post is closed, which means mail delivery and collection will not take place.

Most banks are closed on Canada Day.

The Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) stores are closed.