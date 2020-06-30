Peterborough Museum and Archives set to reopen in July

Send this page to someone via email

After a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Peterborough Museum and Archives will open its doors to the public on July 6.

However, there will be some changes.

In a news release, the museum says it will only be reopening on a by-appointment basis to support physical distancing.

In addition, the museum has temporarily removed interactive activities from the exhibits. Cleaning protocols have also been put in place, and hand sanitizer will be made available for both visitors and staff.

The museum says only one visitor or group will be allowed into the museum at a time in an assigned, 50-minute time slot.

Each group can have up to 10 people.

To make an appointment, you can call the museum, and an online booking program is expected to be up and running by August.

The museum says any cancellations must be made at least one hour before the scheduled visit.