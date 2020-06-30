Menu

Armstrong, B.C., woman to be sentenced for arsons

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 1:56 pm
Colette Leneveu pleaded guilty to arson charges in connection with two separate fires at this property on Warner Avenue in Armstrong.
An Armstrong woman is scheduled to be in a Vernon courtroom on Tuesday morning for a sentencing hearing on four arson charges.

Colette Leneveu previously entered guilty pleas to four counts of arson damaging property in connection with a string of fires in Armstrong in 2018.

The arsons, which caused damage at residential properties but didn’t injure anyone, occurred over the span of five days in March 2018.

Read more: Armstrong, B.C. woman enters guilty pleas to string of 2018 arsons

The most damaging fire burnt an attached garage, causing significant damage to the adjacent home.

Two of the fires hit the same property on back-to-back nights.

After she entered guilty pleas in January, Leneveu’s lawyer said his client didn’t intend to put others at risk.

“That again will have some explanation when we talk about her mental health status at the time. She is a very peaceful person; she did not have any grudges or anger towards anybody,” defence attorney Glenn Verdurmen said.

“She is sorry that those people were scared.”

Woman pleads guilty to 2018 Armstrong arsons
