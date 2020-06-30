Canada’s GDP shrank by 11.6% in April — worst monthly drop on record

Send this page to someone via email

Statistics Canada says the economy saw its largest monthly drop on record in April as it came to a near standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, but early indications point to a rebound in May as

businesses began to reopen.

The agency says gross domestic product fell 11.6 per cent in April with non-essential businesses shut for the full month following a 7.5 per cent decline in March.

However, Statistics Canada says its initial flash estimate for May points to growth of 3.0 per cent.

Economists on average expected a drop of 13 per cent for April, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

