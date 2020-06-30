Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Money

Canada’s GDP shrank by 11.6% in April — worst monthly drop on record

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2020 8:52 am
Coronavirus: Trudeau responds after Canada’s credit rating lowered by U.S. credit rating agency
On Thursday, Fitch Ratings downgraded Canada's credit rating to AA+ from AAA, citing the federal government's move to borrow about a quarter of a trillion dollars to prop the economy up during the pandemic lockdown. Speaking outside of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the move only showed that his government was willing to do whatever it takes to protect Canadians.

Statistics Canada says the economy saw its largest monthly drop on record in April as it came to a near standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, but early indications point to a rebound in May as
businesses began to reopen.

A looming coronavirus debt crisis could swamp Canadian households

The agency says gross domestic product fell 11.6 per cent in April with non-essential businesses shut for the full month following a 7.5 per cent decline in March.

CANADA'S MONTHLY CHANGE IN GDP

However, Statistics Canada says its initial flash estimate for May points to growth of 3.0 per cent.

Economists on average expected a drop of 13 per cent for April, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

More to come

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Statistics Canadanovel coronavirusCanadian EconomyCanada economic growthCanadian economic growthApril GDPCanada April 2020 GDP
