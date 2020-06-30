What’s open, closed in Winnipeg for Canada Day 2020

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Winnipeg on July 1 as we get set to mark Canada Day.
Services
- All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.
- Provincial offices are closed, and most federal buildings are closed.
- Garbage and recycling collection will take place.
- Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail.
- The city’s helpline, 311, will be available 24-7.
Transportation
- Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.
Shopping
- Kildonan Place will be closed.
- Polo Park will be closed.
- Garden City Shopping Centre will be closed.
- St. Vital Mall will be closed.
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be closed.
- Grant Park Shopping Centre will be closed.
- Some grocery and big box stores have limited hours. Check your local store for details.
- Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Recreation
- Spray pads will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- City of Winnipeg golf courses will be open.
Attractions
- The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
