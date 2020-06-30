What’s open, closed in Winnipeg for Canada Day 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Winnipeg on July 1 as we get set to mark Canada Day.

Services

All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.

Provincial offices are closed, and most federal buildings are closed.

Garbage and recycling collection will take place.

Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail.

The city’s helpline, 311, will be available 24-7.

Transportation

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

Shopping

Kildonan Place will be closed.

Polo Park will be closed.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be closed.

St. Vital Mall will be closed.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be closed.

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be closed.

Some grocery and big box stores have limited hours. Check your local store for details.

Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Recreation

Spray pads will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

City of Winnipeg golf courses will be open.

Attractions

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

