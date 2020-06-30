Menu

Canada

What’s open, closed in Winnipeg for Canada Day 2020

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 11:30 am
Here's what's open and closed in Winnipeg for Canada Day 2020.
Here's what's open and closed in Winnipeg for Canada Day 2020. Devon Latchuk, Global News

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Winnipeg on July 1 as we get set to mark Canada Day.

Services

  • All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.
  • Provincial offices are closed, and most federal buildings are closed.
  • Garbage and recycling collection will take place.
  • Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail.
  • The city’s helpline, 311, will be available 24-7.

Transportation

  • Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.
Shopping

  • Kildonan Place will be closed.
  • Polo Park will be closed.
  • Garden City Shopping Centre will be closed.
  • St. Vital Mall will be closed.
  • Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be closed.
  • Grant Park Shopping Centre will be closed.
  • Some grocery and big box stores have limited hours. Check your local store for details.
  • Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Recreation

  • Spray pads will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • City of Winnipeg golf courses will be open.

Attractions

  • The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
