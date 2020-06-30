Rimbey RCMP charge pedestrian in crash north of Red Deer

Send this page to someone via email

Rimbey RCMP have laid an assault charge against a pedestrian involved in a Ponoka County collision earlier this month, according to a Monday news release.

On June 18 just before 10 p.m., RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash with a pedestrian on Bridgeview Road and Canal Street in Meridian Beach.

Investigators said an 18-year-old man was driving “in a careless manner and a pedestrian attempted to stop the vehicle by reaching inside it” through the passenger window.

“The pedestrian held on as the vehicle drove off, dragging him along, then fell out of the vehicle and rolled on the road as the vehicle was in motion,” police said previously.

The driver was arrested and faces several charges but was released on an appearance notice, police said.

Pedestrian charged with assault

Police say officers determined that the 16-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger of the vehicle had switched places. Both face charges of public mischief. RCMP said the investigation into driving infractions under the Traffic Safety Act is ongoing.

A 54-year-old Calgary man had serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted by STARS to a Calgary hospital.

He was charged with one count of assault with a pending Rimbey court date of Sept. 2. The charge has not been sworn so the man cannot be named.

“This situation was escalated from the outset, and as a result, people were unnecessarily injured and scared,” said Sgt. Pierre St-Cyr, detachment commander of Rimbey.

“When the public has safety concerns, call 911 and let the RCMP manage the situation.”