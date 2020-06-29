CASARA helping search for missing boy at northern Saskatchewan lake

Send this page to someone via email

The Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) says it is involved with a missing persons investigation at a northern Saskatchewan lake.

National and provincial CASARA president Frank Schuurmans said the agency was asked to assist RCMP almost a week ago in the search for a missing boy.

As of Monday afternoon, Schuurmans confirmed the search was still ongoing at Makwa Lake.

The boy’s name has not been released.

CASARA Saskatchewan is part of the Canada-wide non-profit volunteer association dedicated to the promotion of aviation safety and to a provision of trained and effective air search and rescue support services.

Makwa Lake is roughly 300 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

