CASARA helping search for missing boy at northern Saskatchewan lake

The Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) says it is involved with a missing persons investigation at a northern Saskatchewan lake.
National and provincial CASARA president Frank Schuurmans said the agency was asked to assist RCMP almost a week ago in the search for a missing boy.
As of Monday afternoon, Schuurmans confirmed the search was still ongoing at Makwa Lake.
The boy’s name has not been released.
CASARA Saskatchewan is part of the Canada-wide non-profit volunteer association dedicated to the promotion of aviation safety and to a provision of trained and effective air search and rescue support services.
Makwa Lake is roughly 300 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.
