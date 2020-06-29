Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

CASARA helping search for missing boy at northern Saskatchewan lake

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 7:35 pm
A search for a missing boy has been ongoing almost a week at a northern Saskatchewan lake, according to CASARA.
A search for a missing boy has been ongoing almost a week at a northern Saskatchewan lake, according to CASARA. Google Map

The Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) says it is involved with a missing persons investigation at a northern Saskatchewan lake.

National and provincial CASARA president Frank Schuurmans said the agency was asked to assist RCMP almost a week ago in the search for a missing boy.

As of Monday afternoon, Schuurmans confirmed the search was still ongoing at Makwa Lake.

The boy’s name has not been released.

CASARA Saskatchewan is part of the Canada-wide non-profit volunteer association dedicated to the promotion of aviation safety and to a provision of trained and effective air search and rescue support services.

Makwa Lake is roughly 300 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

