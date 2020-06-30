Missing Winnipeg woman, daughter found: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a Winnipeg mother and her daughter, who had been missing nearly two weeks, have been found.

Flor de Girasol Aguilar-Hernandez, 33, and her 10-year-old daughter had last been seen June 17.

Police asked for the public’s help tracking them down Monday.

On Tuesday morning police said the pair had been safely located.

