Missing Winnipeg woman, daughter found: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg.
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Police say a Winnipeg mother and her daughter, who had been missing nearly two weeks, have been found.

Flor de Girasol Aguilar-Hernandez, 33, and her 10-year-old daughter had last been seen June 17.

Police asked for the public’s help tracking them down Monday.

On Tuesday morning police said the pair had been safely located.

Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release

 

