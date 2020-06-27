Lac du Bonnet RCMP looking for missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Around 10:30 a.m. on June 27, Lac du Bonnet RCMP received a report of a missing man from Rennie, Man.

Police say Randy Cathcart, 62, was last seen just after 12 a.m. on June 27 at Deacon’s Corner.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with “Amos Plumbing” written on it, a black ball cap and grey sweat pants.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the Lac Du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-8685, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

