Crime

Lac du Bonnet RCMP looking for missing man

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted June 27, 2020 6:05 pm
Randy Cathcart was last seen June 27 at Deacon's Corner. / SUPPLIED.
Around 10:30 a.m. on June 27, Lac du Bonnet RCMP received a report of a missing man from Rennie, Man.

Police say Randy Cathcart, 62, was last seen just after 12 a.m. on June 27 at Deacon’s Corner.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with “Amos Plumbing” written on it, a black ball cap and grey sweat pants.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the Lac Du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-8685, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitobamissing personMissing ManLac Du BonnetRennie
