Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis co-founder retires from board of directors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Aurora Cannabis downsizing part of ‘right-sizing’ industry: analyst
WATCH ABOVE: Some Global News videos about Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. says co-founder Terry Booth has retired from the company’s board of directors.

Booth stepped down as chief executive in February, but had remained a member of the board of the cannabis company.

Michael Singer, Aurora’s executive chairman and interim CEO, says Booth helped set the table for the company to lead in Canada and around the world.

The move comes as Steve Dobler, another co-founder of the company, prepares to retire as president and a director of the company at the end of the month.

READ MORE: Aurora Cannabis downsizing part of ‘right-sizing’ industry: analyst 

Aurora announced in February that it was taking $1 billion in writedowns and would lay off 500 employees as part of a shakeup to its spending plans.

In May, the company announced it was entering the U.S. market with the acquisition of hemp-based cannabidiol company Reliva LLC.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
