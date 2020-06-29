Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police seek tips from public after 2 vehicles struck by bullets in east London

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted June 29, 2020 6:30 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. .
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. . Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police are asking anyone with information to come forward after two vehicles were struck by bullets on Sunrise Crescent, southwest of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Trafalgar Street.

According to police, officers were called to the residential neighbourhood on Sunday “in relation to evidence that a firearm had been discharged into two vehicles in the 100-block.”

Read more: London, Ont., man facing charges after 2 people stabbed: police

Police believe the vehicles were shot at around 2 a.m. Sunday and while no suspect information is currently available, investigators “do not believe this to be a random incident.”

Trending Stories

No injuries have been reported and the major crime section is investigating.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
Port Hope police seize gun, drugs and cash following vehicle stop
Port Hope police seize gun, drugs and cash following vehicle stop
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceShots firedGunshotseast londonMajor Crime Sectionsunrise crescentvehicles shot atvehicles struck by bullets
Flyers
More weekly flyers