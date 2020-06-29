Police seek tips from public after 2 vehicles struck by bullets in east London

Send this page to someone via email

London police are asking anyone with information to come forward after two vehicles were struck by bullets on Sunrise Crescent, southwest of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Trafalgar Street.

According to police, officers were called to the residential neighbourhood on Sunday “in relation to evidence that a firearm had been discharged into two vehicles in the 100-block.”

Police believe the vehicles were shot at around 2 a.m. Sunday and while no suspect information is currently available, investigators “do not believe this to be a random incident.”

No injuries have been reported and the major crime section is investigating.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

0:34 Port Hope police seize gun, drugs and cash following vehicle stop Port Hope police seize gun, drugs and cash following vehicle stop