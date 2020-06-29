Busy weekend for Winnipeg cops with over 3,000 emergency calls

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they were swamped with calls this weekend, handling 3,292 calls to 911 and 1,695 non-emergency calls.

Police received 14 reports of shots fired, 16 reports of assault with a weapon, eight stabbings, 72 reports of assault, 10 gun calls, and 36 reports of a weapon.

Among the weekend calls were an assault at Main Street Project which put one worker in hospital, a man stopping vehicles while armed in the Sargent Avenue area, and multiple stabbings causing serious injury.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, a vehicle was clocked at 165 km/h on Portage Avenue, before rolling over and catching fire near Cavalier Drive. The driver was taken to hospital in unstable condition, where his condition was later upgraded, and he was charged with impaired driving.

Another unusual incident involved a an attempted robbery at a Young Street residence, where police said an intoxicated woman demanded money, and when she was refused, she threatened the victims with a sword. One victim tried to grab the sword, suffering cuts to his hands.

A man was arrested in the 1000 block of Main Street after police said he was asking passersby for meth while armed with a weapon. When police took him into custody, they found a knife in his belt.

Police said they triage calls on a priority basis.

