Man arrested after attempting to ‘swamp’ boats in Bay of Quinte: OPP

OPP say a man has been charged after allegedly trying to “swamp” other boats in the Bay of Quinte earlier this month.

Swamping is an attempt to fill another boat with water so it will capsize, according to police.

Police say the incident took place June 21 on the Bay of Quinte near Sandy Cove and involved several other fishing boats.

Following several days of investigation, OPP arrested 44-year-old Timothy Garrity from Belleville, Ont., and charged him with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone who may have captured images or videos of the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you’re eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

