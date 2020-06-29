Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after attempting to ‘swamp’ boats in Bay of Quinte: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 4:09 pm
View of the Bay of Quinte and Prince Edward County from the Skyway Bridge. .
View of the Bay of Quinte and Prince Edward County from the Skyway Bridge. . Alex Mazur / Global Kingston

OPP say a man has been charged after allegedly trying to “swamp” other boats in the Bay of Quinte earlier this month.

Swamping is an attempt to fill another boat with water so it will capsize, according to police.

Read more: ‘It’s actually terrifying’ — Boaters stranded by high water levels on Lake Ontario

Police say the incident took place June 21 on the Bay of Quinte near Sandy Cove and involved several other fishing boats.

Trending Stories

Following several days of investigation, OPP arrested 44-year-old Timothy Garrity from Belleville, Ont., and charged him with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone who may have captured images or videos of the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you’re eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPBelleville policeBay of QuintePrince Edward County OPPSandy CoveDangerous boatingdangerous boat drivingDangerous boaterswampingswamping Bay of Quinte
Flyers
More weekly flyers