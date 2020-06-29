Okanagan weather: super soaker arrives on Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

After a beautiful, sunny start to the week with temperatures climbing to the mid-20s Monday afternoon, conditions will take a turn to finish June and to start July.

Showers slide back in on Tuesday morning with a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, as the valley warms to the low 20s late in the day to finish June.

The risk of rain returns to the Okanagan on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Canada Day comes with a low pressure system pressing into the Interior, bringing fairly steady rain through the day and dunking daytime highs back into the mid-teens.

Steadier rain slides into the Okanagan for Canada Day. SkyTracker Weather

Rain continues into the second day of July on Thursday with over 40 millimetres possible in parts of the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

Drier air returns for the first weekend of July with temperatures clambering back into the mid-20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

