Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: super soaker arrives on Canada Day

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 2:13 pm
Rain returns to the Okanagan for Canada Day.
Rain returns to the Okanagan for Canada Day. SkyTracker Weather

After a beautiful, sunny start to the week with temperatures climbing to the mid-20s Monday afternoon, conditions will take a turn to finish June and to start July.

Showers slide back in on Tuesday morning with a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, as the valley warms to the low 20s late in the day to finish June.

The risk of rain returns to the Okanagan on Tuesday.
The risk of rain returns to the Okanagan on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Canada Day comes with a low pressure system pressing into the Interior, bringing fairly steady rain through the day and dunking daytime highs back into the mid-teens.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Steadier rain slides into the Okanagan for Canada Day.
Steadier rain slides into the Okanagan for Canada Day. SkyTracker Weather

Rain continues into the second day of July on Thursday with over 40 millimetres possible in parts of the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

Drier air returns for the first weekend of July with temperatures clambering back into the mid-20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RainCloudBC weatherThunderstormsokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos WeatherShowers
Flyers
More weekly flyers