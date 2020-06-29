Canada Day 2020: What’s open and closed in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

This year’s Canada Day celebrations in Guelph are going to look a little bit different on Wednesday thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Groups are still limited to no more than 10 people and they must be two metres apart unless they are from the same household, as per restrictions implemented by the province.

The Rotary Club’s annual Canada Day party at Riverside Park, which usually draws in 30,000 people, has been cancelled.

With Guelph now into Phase 2 of the province’s reopening plan, there are several businesses that have opened this month but will close their doors to celebrate Canada’s 153rd birthday.

Keep in mind, anyone entering an indoor business must wear a mask due to an order by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on Wednesday.

Food and drink

Many grocery stores will be closed on Wednesday, but Market Fresh in downtown Guelph will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed for the day, but many of the local breweries will still be offering pickup at their locations.

Royal City Brewing is open for pickup between noon and 6 p.m. and offering same-day delivery if orders are made before 3 p.m.

Fixed Gear Brewing’s Alma Street location from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. This includes its beer store and outdoor patio. They are also offering same-day delivery.

We have reached out to Wellington Brewery and are still waiting to hear back.

Those looking to hit a patio should call the restaurant ahead of time to book a reservation.

Shopping

Stone Road Mall and the Walmart locations in the north and south ends will be closed for Canada Day.

Rexall locations, including their pharmacies, on Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Shoppers Drug Mart on Eramosa Road will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight.

There are many shops around town that have opened during Phase 2 of reopening, but customers should call ahead to confirm hours.

Banks will be closed on Wednesday as well.

City-run facilities and services

There won’t be waste pickup on Wednesday and collection will be pushed forward one day for the rest of the week.

Parks and green spaces are open, but certain amenities such as playgrounds and play structures are closed. Splash pads and the Lyon Pool are still closed, however, the Market Square wading pool is open.

All recreation centres, arenas and museums remain closed due to the pandemic. While Guelph’s library branches are offering curbside pickup, they will be closed for the holiday.

Municipal offices remain closed during the pandemic and the waste resource innovation centre will be closed for Canada Day.

Public Transit

Guelph Transit will operate on a staggered one-hour service from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. There will be no community bus service and the transit office is closed.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule, meaning there will be no trains in or out of Guelph Central Station.

