Tech

Tim Hortons’ mobile app under investigation for breaking privacy laws

By Amy Judd Global News
Tim Hortons’ mobile app is under investigation.

On Monday, the privacy protection authorities for B.C., Canada, Quebec and Alberta announced they will jointly investigate the app and its use of persistent geolocation tracking as part of the mobile product.

The investigation was triggered by numerous media reports about the app’s privacy settings.

It will review whether Tim Hortons is obtaining consent to collect, use and disclose geolocation and associated data, including for the creation of detailed user profiles.

Privacy commissioners will also review whether Tim Hortons’ privacy practices are reasonable.

The four privacy regulators will examine whether the organization’s practices are in compliance with Canadian privacy legislation.

The parent company of Tim Hortons and Burger King launched the app in 2017 following the success of the Starbucks Canada app.

