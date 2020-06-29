Peterborough man allegedly found with drugs at downtown bus shelter: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces drug-related charges following an incident in the downtown on Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, an officer on patrol observed a man outside a bus shelter who appeared to be about to consume drugs.

The officer approached the suspect and found he was allegedly in possession of cocaine.

Ernest Paul Stanley Rak, 51, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released from custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 27.

