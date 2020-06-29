Menu

Crime

Peterborough man allegedly found with drugs at downtown bus shelter: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 12:08 pm
Peterborough Police
A Peterborough man faces drug charges following an incident in the downtown. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man faces drug-related charges following an incident in the downtown on Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, an officer on patrol observed a man outside a bus shelter who appeared to be about to consume drugs.

Read more: 3 near-fatal drug poisonings in an hour prompts warning from Peterborough Public Health

The officer approached the suspect and found he was allegedly in possession of cocaine.

Ernest Paul Stanley Rak, 51, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released from custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 27.

Opioid deaths on the rise in Peterborough area during pandemic
