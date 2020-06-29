Menu

Collision with hydro pole leads to lengthy Richmond Street closure: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted June 29, 2020 10:12 am
London police say a road closure on Richmond Street is going to last several hours on Monday morning.
London police say a road closure on Richmond Street is going to last several hours on Monday morning. Global News

London police have closed a section of Richmond Street north of the Western University gates on Monday morning after an overnight collision.

Few details have been released, but police tweeted just after 7:30 a.m. Monday that the closure between Bernard and Raymond avenues was expected to last “another four hours” until around noon.

Read more: London woman charged after vehicle collides with fire hydrant, hydro pole — police

In an email to Global News, police confirmed that a hydro pole was struck.

Police say that at this time, no injuries have been reported and no charges have been laid in relation to the incident.

The road closure is expected to last most of Monday morning, and drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

