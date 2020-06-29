Collision with hydro pole leads to lengthy Richmond Street closure: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police have closed a section of Richmond Street north of the Western University gates on Monday morning after an overnight collision.

Few details have been released, but police tweeted just after 7:30 a.m. Monday that the closure between Bernard and Raymond avenues was expected to last “another four hours” until around noon.

In an email to Global News, police confirmed that a hydro pole was struck.

Police say that at this time, no injuries have been reported and no charges have been laid in relation to the incident.

The road closure is expected to last most of Monday morning, and drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

Story continues below advertisement

#TRAFFIC Richmond Street remains closed between Bernard Street and Raymond Avenue in relation to repairs after a motor vehicle collision overnight. Please choose an alternate route. Closure expected to last another four hours. #ldnont #RoadClosure pic.twitter.com/Cp9lf8NVfV — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) June 29, 2020