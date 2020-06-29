Kingston police searching for missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police continue to search for a missing 21-year-old who was last seen Friday evening.

According to police, Jaykumar Patel was last seen on Daly Street on Friday, June 26 around 6:30 p.m.

Police say an ongoing investigation has revealed the young man was recorded on security video at 7:10 p.m. that same day. The video reportedly shows him walking from the Wolfe Island ferry dock to Ontario Street wearing only red boxer shorts.

Patel is described as a clean-shaven South Asian man, approximately five feet six to seven inches tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes, short black hair and scars on his left hand.

Patel wears prescription glasses and was wearing a white shirt and red boxers.

