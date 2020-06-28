Body of Markham man recovered after boating accident on Rice Lake, south of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

OPP divers on Sunday afternoon recovered the body of a Markham, Ont., man who went missing following a boating accident on Saturday morning.

Peterborough County OPP say the accident happened around 7 a.m. as three men on a boat reportedly lost control while travelling on Rice Lake near Wood Duck Drive in Otonabee South Monaghan Township, about 20 kilometres south of Peterborough.

Police say one man was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries after he reportedly was struck by the boat’s engine propeller. Another man was taken to local hospital with minor injuries while a third man was unaccounted for.

The OPP launched a search, utilizing its marine unit and helicopter and assistance from township firefighters.

Story continues below advertisement

UPDATE: #PtboOPP and members of the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit have arrived back at Wood Duck Drive on Rice Lake. Yesterday morning around 7:00 a.m. 3 boaters from the GTA ended up in the water near here, one of which remains unaccounted for #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/S6ATZF7r09 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 28, 2020

The search continued until 7 p.m. Saturday and resumed 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

OPP say around 3:15 p.m., the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located the body of a deceased man.

The victim has been identified as Tien Dat Tran, 41, of Markham.

OPP say the cause of the accident remains under investigation.