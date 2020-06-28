Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Body of Markham man recovered after boating accident on Rice Lake, south of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 28, 2020 10:28 pm
Boating accident on Rice Lake, one man unaccounted for
Members of the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit began searching an area of Rice Lake after a boating accident early Saturday. They located the body of a man on Sunday afternoon.

OPP divers on Sunday afternoon recovered the body of a Markham, Ont., man who went missing following a boating accident on Saturday morning.

Peterborough County OPP say the accident happened around 7 a.m. as three men on a boat reportedly lost control while travelling on Rice Lake near Wood Duck Drive in Otonabee South Monaghan Township, about 20 kilometres south of Peterborough.

Read more: 1 missing, 2 injured following boating incident on Rice Lake south of Peterborough

Police say one man was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries after he reportedly was struck by the boat’s engine propeller. Another man was taken to local hospital with minor injuries while a third man was unaccounted for.

The OPP launched a search, utilizing its marine unit and helicopter and assistance from township firefighters.

Story continues below advertisement

The search continued until 7 p.m. Saturday and resumed 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

OPP say around 3:15 p.m., the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located the body of a deceased man.

The victim has been identified as Tien Dat Tran, 41, of Markham.

OPP say the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BoatingMissing BoaterOtonabee South MonaghandiversRice LakeOPP diversboater foundRice Lake accident
Flyers
More weekly flyers