Canada

1 missing, 2 injured following boating incident on Rice Lake south of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
One person is unaccounted following an incident on a boat on Rice Lake south of Peterborough on Saturday morning.
Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A search is underway for a missing boater following an incident on Rice Lake south of Peterborough, Ont., Saturday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., emergency crews were called to the north shore of the lake, near Wood Duck Drive in Otonabee South Monaghan Township, about 20 kilometres south of the city.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charge boaters for open alcohol, no lifejacket

Peterborough County OPP on scene told Global News that three people from the GTA were on a fishing boat when something happened and they ended up in the water.

OPP said one man was injured by the boat’s propeller and was transported to hospital.

Another individual was able to get back to shore unhurt but has since gone to hospital as a precaution.

A third individual is unaccounted.

An OPP helicopter and marine unit boats have been searching the area along with assistance from township firefighters.

The OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is heading to the scene.

More to come.

